Dennis Rodman’s father had 26 other children, making him the real “Bad Boy Rodman”

Dennis Rodman was the playboy of the 90s. His notoriety and fame helped him attract the most famous women, his father wasn’t too far behind.

Dennis Rodman was a master of grabbing the rebound. Outside the court, he was a master of a whole lot of other things, particularly women.

Rodman was the ultimate bad boy of the 1990s and it was not just limited to being good with women. And he was also part of the Detroit “Bad Boy” Pistons team of the early 90s, to add to his reputation.

Later when he joined the Chicago Bulls team, his notoriety shot up. He was part of Michael Jordan’s second threepeat and his influence on women was growing rapidly. He dated the likes of Madonna, Pamela Anderson, and even Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

But what if we told you, despite his charm and appeal, he was technically Bad Boy Jr. Yes, his own father was notoriously great with women.

New favorite bit of trivia: Dennis Rodman’s father is named *Philander* and he has between two and four DOZEN children 😳 pic.twitter.com/0s78L0hweD — 🌻john brown stan account🌻 (@whatthefritz) September 12, 2019

Dennis Rodman’s father had 26 other children in the Phillippines, 47 by Dennis’ account!

Yes, Dennis’ dad whose name was a very appropriate “Philander” had fathered 26 children. Yes, you read that right 26!

R.I.P. to Philander Rodman, father of Dennis Rodman who passed away today at 79 to prostate cancer 🙏 Rodman met Philander for the first time in 42 years in 2012. Philander, who had 29 children by 16 women, lived in the Philippines for over 50 years where he owned a resturant. pic.twitter.com/4JyYaHJT1x — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) July 16, 2020

He had left his son, his wife, and America to start a new life in the Phillippines. The reason? Lack of acceptance.

Remembe Dennis Rodman’s father live happily and peacefully in the Philippines. He said “Filipinos open doors for me and they welcome me. In America I don’t experience that respect. pic.twitter.com/6F6IMAdkbE — AnonHeel (@AnonHeel) June 9, 2020

While Dennis might be remembering his late father in his thought he has certainly made sure not to do so in action. He only has three children, one of them plays for the USWNT.

