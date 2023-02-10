HomeSearch

“52,000 points & it would take LeBron James 8 more years”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Was Limited by ‘Overcoaching’

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 10/02/2023

Images of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar taken from USA Today Sports

The new NBA Scoring record is 38,390 and counting. As LeBron James continues to build on it, the spotlight will also be on the previous holder, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Lakers legend was in attendance as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles.

In the post-game conference, Kareem, Giannis, and Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks head coach had a lot to say. They talked about the style of play, but the most important comment came from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kareem was the first to talk about how Giannis starts the offense, even as a big man. The Laker legend says that during his time he was restricted by rules and how he feels “overcoached”.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar elucidates the style of play and praises Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mike Budenholzer joins in

Kareem’s understanding was simple, the modern NBA moves in a very different way. Nobody is restricted to just roles. And it is all dependent on the individual’s talent. Kareem feels that Giannis has blown through all of his understanding of the game.

Mike Budenholzer, Bucks head coach, also concurred. He also added that he couldn’t imagine Kareem bringing the ball up. However, as he was an all-time great, he felt that it was possible.

And this is where Giannis’ thoughts mirror and he even goes on to give Kareem some flowers.

Antetokounmpo says Kareem would have scored 52,000 points and LeBron would take 8 more years!

Yes, just take a look at Giannis paying his tributes and giving Kareem his flowers.

52,000 points, seems far-fetched but it is possible. Giannis also adds that if the pace and style of play were the same back then, it would be very much a possibility.

He stresses that it would take LeBron 8 more years to reach this pinnacle. And for once, we don’t disagree. But do you think Kareem would have surpassed his own limitations?

