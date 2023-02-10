“52,000 points & it would take LeBron James 8 more years”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Was Limited by ‘Overcoaching’

The new NBA Scoring record is 38,390 and counting. As LeBron James continues to build on it, the spotlight will also be on the previous holder, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Lakers legend was in attendance as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles.

In the post-game conference, Kareem, Giannis, and Mike Budenholzer, the Bucks head coach had a lot to say. They talked about the style of play, but the most important comment came from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kareem was the first to talk about how Giannis starts the offense, even as a big man. The Laker legend says that during his time he was restricted by rules and how he feels “overcoached”.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar elucidates the style of play and praises Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mike Budenholzer joins in

Kareem’s understanding was simple, the modern NBA moves in a very different way. Nobody is restricted to just roles. And it is all dependent on the individual’s talent. Kareem feels that Giannis has blown through all of his understanding of the game.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said Giannis Antetokounmpo’s game makes him feel he was “overcoached” as a child.

“You get the rebound, you better not try to take it down to the other end of the court as a frontline player. That was gospel when I played. Giannis has blown through all that.” pic.twitter.com/zZYGDOOliv — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 10, 2023

Mike Budenholzer, Bucks head coach, also concurred. He also added that he couldn’t imagine Kareem bringing the ball up. However, as he was an all-time great, he felt that it was possible.

Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar saying he wished he could have had more freedom to grab and go in transition like Giannis Antetokounmpo: “I can’t imagine Kareem bringing it up, but I’m sure he probably could. He could do everything else.” pic.twitter.com/WPqw961o5h — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 10, 2023

And this is where Giannis’ thoughts mirror and he even goes on to give Kareem some flowers.

Antetokounmpo says Kareem would have scored 52,000 points and LeBron would take 8 more years!

Yes, just take a look at Giannis paying his tributes and giving Kareem his flowers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wanting to grab & go: “If Kareem could bring the ball down the floor & create for himself, get people out of the way or ask for a pick & roll, he’d probably have 52,000 points & it would take LeBron 8 more years to break that record.” pic.twitter.com/eEvwUoxzdP — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 10, 2023

52,000 points, seems far-fetched but it is possible. Giannis also adds that if the pace and style of play were the same back then, it would be very much a possibility.

He stresses that it would take LeBron 8 more years to reach this pinnacle. And for once, we don’t disagree. But do you think Kareem would have surpassed his own limitations?

