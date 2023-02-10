“Savannah James is the All-Time leading scorer”: LeBron James Gives His Wife All the Credit For After Breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s Record

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) poses for photos with his sons Bronny and Bryce Maximus, daughter Zhuri, wife Savannah and mother Gloria after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is officially the All-Time Leading scorer. By dethroning Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the game against OKC, he has ensured his spot at the absolute top. It’s just him now, and everyone else is too far behind.

No active player is within even 10,000 points of his record. What is even more mind-bending is the fact that LeBron is still up and kicking. This is not the final number and he will likely push it to the point which will not be achieved for decades to come.

The Lakers honored LeBron James and his excellence before their game tonight. James stood in front of the crowd and spoke of his journey and his family. But the best moment from his entire speech was the time he admired his wife Savannah James.

LeBron James credits Savannah James for his Success

After breaking the record, Lebron had to finish the game and could not properly celebrate his family. However, he got the opportunity today when he was honored before the game. LeBron took the opportunity to speak about Savannah James.

Savannah has been by LeBron’s side right from the start. She has supported him in his unbelievable conquest and raised her children to reach for glory despite all the money and privilege the family has.

During the speech, LeBron reminded the world what his wife’s support means to him. He revealed that without her support none of t would be possible. Then, he went on to give her credit for the record and called her the MVP.

LeBron: “She’s the real MVP. She’s actually the All-Time leading scorer.”

It’s heartwarming to see such a bond survive all the tests of time. It is not easy for an athlete as successful as LeBron James to manage his marriage as well. Michael Jordan failed horribly, and so did Shaquille O’Neal and countless others. But not Bron. He has reciprocated all that Savannah has offered him and treated him with respect and admiration.

LeBron needs to focus his attention on winning now

The West has suddenly taken a turn. They have become far better than they were before the trade deadline. This includes the Lakers. They have lost Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, and Thomas Bryant but gained some key pieces that could help them win. This is the time LeBron needs to take over as the leader and guide his team to the playoffs.

