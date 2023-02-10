“Suns Are Championship Contenders”: Magic Johnson Crowns Phoenix’s Acquisition of 13x All-Star Kevin Durant As the Best Trade Before Deadline

The Pheonix Suns easily made the biggest trade of the season when they acquired Kevin Durant. The 13-time All-Star had demanded a trade to Phoenix even in the off-season. However, the Nets managed to convince him to stay and the trade did not go through. Cut to this month and the entire Nets roster was shaken up.

It all started after Kyrie Irving demanded a trade. As soon as he was traded to Dallas, there were rumors Kevin Durant was also likely leaving. And it finally came to fruition when Shams Charania reported that KD was on his way to Phoenix.

The news immediately went viral. And though a lot more trades were made until the deadline, none trumped the one between the Nets and the Suns. Even Magic Johnson attested to this.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal and Jamie Foxx React to Stephen A. Smith’s All-time Top-5 List That Didn’t Have Either Shaq or Kobe Bryant

Magic Johnson believes the Kevin Durant trade makes the Suns championship contenders

Magic Johnson is a legend. He has, in one way or the other, been with the League for more than 4 decades. So, when he says something, it is usually insightful.

In his recent tweet, Johnson shared a similar insight with the NBA community. He praised the Suns’ new owner Mat Ishbia. Magic was highly impressed with Ishbia for managing to finalize Durant’s acquisition. Johnson further stated that the Phoenix Suns, under Ishbia’s guidance, won the trade deadline and have now become championship contenders.

Magic: “Phoenix Suns rookie Owner Mat Ishbia won the NBA trade deadline with the acquisition of Kevin Durant! This makes the Suns legitimate Championship contenders!”

— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 10, 2023

KD makes the Suns far better

Magic Johnson is accurate in his observation. The Suns definitely look far stronger with Kevin Durant than without him. The trio of KD, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul is as lethal as trios go. Together, they are capable of decimating any offense.

However, Phoenix still has some issues they need to fix with their roster. For one, they need another capable big man on the roster who can increase the team’s defensive acumen. Secondly, they need more depth and role players who can aptly help their stars with load management. If the Suns are able to fix these issues, they will become unbeatable in the West.

Also read: “Respect LeBron James Enough To Think They May Win the West!”: Skip Bayless Delivers Opinion About Lakers After Russell Westbrook Trade