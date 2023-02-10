“Anytime Anthony Davis Grimaces, It’s 3 Weeks”: Reggie Miller Trolls Lakers Star As He Takes a Scary Fall in 115-106 Loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co

Anthony Davis not looking much ecstatic when LeBron James broke NBA’s scoring record became a thing on the internet. The Lakers’ big man might have had the idea of him sitting on the bench while the Lakers were losing the game in his mind taking over James, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record. Well, their game with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks might have been the reason why Darvin Ham rested him.

‘The Brow’ had the opportunity to make it right and win the Lakers game without James playing in the back-to-back game on Thursday, but he could not make it happen. He had 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 assists, but it wasn’t enough to win the game over Giannis’ 38/10/6 night.

However, while grinding for the ball in the game, he took a fall which might have scared Laker Nation but got a hilarious joke out of Reggie Miller.

Reggie Miller trolls Anthony Davis on Live TV

Whenever AD goes to the ground, plenty of people in LA lose their calm, but not Reggie Miller, who was commentating in the game between the Lakers and the Bucks in Crypto.com arena when Davis was fighting former Laker Wesley Matthews in a possession where both of them fell on the ground.

He made a hysterical joke out of it targetting Davis being injury prone and left his fellow announcers in splits. Watch it in the following embed.

Reggie Miller: “Anytime AD grimaces, it’s 3 weeks.” 😬 pic.twitter.com/XeNrdx1571 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 10, 2023

Hopefully, it was nothing serious. There are no reports on it yet, and it should stay that way. But, one cannot be too sure with the 8x All-Star.

When will the new-look Lakers play together?

The Purple and Gold might get James back for their game against the Warriors on Saturday along with some of their new additions to the squad in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Mo Bamba.

Having already added Rui Hachimura to the starting line-up and getting him a decent amount of game time, the Lakers, within a game or two would be an all-new team ready to climb the ladder in the West.

Let’s hope they now get the wins they are so desperately looking for having lost all the decent draft picks of the near future to contend this season.

