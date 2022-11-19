“A razorblade dressed up in a tuxedo”: Shaquille O’Neal Opens up his Podcast by Praising Former $6 Million NFL Player

When you get a haircut, everyone takes note. It is true, especially for men. And Spice Adams looked sharp on the latest edition of “The Big Podcast with Shaq“. The co-hosts Nichelle Turner and Shaquille O’Neal took special note of that.

The podcast almost often centers on Shaq’s sense of humor combined with Anthony “Spice” Adams’ riposte. And Nichelle Turner’s ability to walk the line ensures that there is a good balance to the show.

It has given us a great insight into the lives of superstars and of course, we have learned a lot about Shaq, some of which, we did not necessarily want to know.

O’Neal’s candid nature has been a major reason why the show has so many listeners. And the start of the last one was absolutely hilarious.

Shaquille O’Neal starts off with a jab at Spice Adams’ haircut

Spice looked like he had just gotten a fresh haircut before appearing on the show. And in the first minute, Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t help himself.

He said that he was “blinded” and “cut” by Spice’s sharp haircut. Shaq said, “you look like a razorblade dressed up in a tuxedo”. And the crew got to talking about why he was looking so nice.

Spice gave a simple but effective response, “gotta get cleaned up man, gotta look young, you know”. And if that isn’t the truth, we don’t know what is.

And Shaq being Shaq, christened him a new nickname, “Shannon Sharp”. Spice is worth $6 million after playing in the NFL and being a comedic talent.

Guest, Von Miller also chimed in on Anthony “Spice” Adams’ sleek haircut

And as guest Von Miller joined in on the show, he too took his time to talk about Spice’s very nice haircut. And of course, we think Spice enjoyed the attention.

To be on Shaq’s podcast and to steal the attention away from him is something not a lot of people can claim to have done. Spice can find some solace in that fact.

As for Shaq, we think he’s just jealous. He spoke about how he “dyed” his beard and Spice’s very nice hairline might have stoked some fires inside him.

