$6M net worth Ben Simmons publicly shames report of him leaving Nets group chat

Ben Simmons calls out the social media page NBA Buzz for circulating a false report about him.

Despite not playing a single game in the 2021-22 season, Ben Simmons never seizes to make headlines. The 6″11′ guard’s feud with his former Sixers team has dented his image to a large extent. The former ROTY had one of the ugliest episodes of his career post his poor showing in the 2021 playoffs.

Simmons’ outright refusal to don the Sixers jersey made him an overnight villain. What followed was the daily scrutiny of the 26-year-old. Ultimately, Ben-10 would have his way of wanting an out, being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Nonetheless, Simmons is yet to make his Nets debut. For most of the season, the former Sixers guard cited his mental health not being in the right place, with reports suggesting he would make a comeback come playoff time. Unfortunately, this didn’t turn out to be the case.

Recently, an online portal named NBA buzz tweeted a story of Simmons leaving the Nets group chat when asked if he’d play Game Four against the Cs. The three-time All-Star finally broke his silence with this report gaining momentum.

“Why y’all post fake stuff?”: Ben Simmons fires back at a fake report.

Simmons, who had signed a 5-year $177M deal in 2020, lost over $19M in the recent season, courtesy of the heavy fines levied on him due to missing games. With a net worth of $6M, Ben-10 could make $35M+ in salary from the Nets in the upcoming season.

Ben-10 has become the source of high ratings for all media outlets, making them greedy for more. The situation has reached a point where the press and social media are feeding on the All-Star guard’s popularity, even crossing the ethics of journalism.

“Why y’all post fake stuff?” Ben Simmons responds to a report that he left the Nets group chat when they asked him to play in Game 4 vs. the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/rYe3ZyAcll — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 10, 2022

Recently, a Twitter page named NBA buzz looks to have failed to cross-check its facts before posting a report maligning Simmons. Despite all the negativity around the Nets guard, such instances don’t set a good tone for the media.

