“Ben Simmons got a Bulletproof Vest Under There”: Charles Barkley’s Humorous Take on Former Sixers Guard’s ‘Tunnel Outfit’ on Philadelphia Return

One of the most awaited games of the season had the Nets visit the Sixers in Philadelphia, with the talking point being Ben Simmons, courtesy of the turmoil caused leading to his forced exit. Thus one could imagine the buzz around the former ROTY at the Wells Fargo Center.

To add to the excitement, the game was being broadcasted by TNT. Thus one could expect the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley to have some interesting takes on the entire situation, especially The Chuckster, who would have everyone in splits from the very go.

Drafted into the NBA via the Sixers, Barkley is well aware of the polarizing nature of fans in Philly and had even warned Simmons of a hostile environment going into Tuesday night’s game.

“I do not feel good about that situation… It’s gonna be bad… Philadelphia don’t mess around.” Charles Barkley on Ben Simmons taking on the Sixers next Tuesday in Philly#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/48EVyapP3y — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) November 16, 2022

Also read: “I Hope no Sixers Fan does Something Crazy”: Charles Barkley Warns Ben Simmons of Hostile Environment in Philadelphia Ahead of Upcoming Game

With the wait finally over, the newly hired Nets coach Jacque Vaughn and crew would visit the Sixers. Simmons had everyone glued to the screens as soon as he arrived, with Barkley hilariously throwing shade at the three-time All-Star’s outfit.

Charles Barkley’s rib-tickling comment on Ben Simmons’ tunnel outfit.

The Chuckster’s one-liners make for some all-time promos, something the producers at TNT can reap benefits upon for decades. The case was no different this time as Simmons returned to Philly.

Charles Barkley: “He wearing that big ole jacket cause he got a bullet proof vest under there.” (via @_Talkin_NBA) pic.twitter.com/jLOUh740rV — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 23, 2022

Barkley’s above comments had everyone on the panel in splits, with veteran host Ernie Johnson asking the former to exercise caution.

Earlier this month, the former Suns MVP had stated how Simmons needed a sports psychologist, given the latter’s struggles on the court.

Nonetheless, Simmons has been getting back into rhythm off-late, coming off a season-high 22-points game against the Grizzlies post a string of single-digit statline games.

Ben Simmons drills both his free throws.

Simmons may have certainly left Barkley impressed with this one. A few minutes into the highly anticipated game against the Sixers, the 26-year-old was sent to the free-throw line with the entire arena buzzing.

To everyone’s surprise, Simmons would make both his free throws with ease.

Ben Simmons made both free throws. He’s locked in. pic.twitter.com/KQWo5dcDxE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2022

Going forward into the season, can one expect Simmons to be back to his All-Star status? something only time will tell.

Also read: “Ben Simmons Needs a Sports Psychologist”: Months After Shaquille O’Neal’s $300,000 Remark, Charles Barkley Explains Nets Star’s Ordeal