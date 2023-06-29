6 Years Before Bagging $6,300,000 Deal, Michael Jordan Cried After He Was Snubbed For His Best Friend, a 6’7″ Player, For The Varsity Team
Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players of all time. He reached this status as a legend thanks to his hard work, his extreme levels of competitiveness, and his obsession with winning. However, things weren’t always like this for MJ. Six years before signing a $6,300,000 rookie deal with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan cried after being cut from his high school varsity team. He watched as his friend made the roster, but he didn’t give up and ended up receiving a full-ride scholarship from North Carolina.
His Airness had a great career, both in college and in the NBA. During his three seasons with the Tar Heels, he managed a decent 17 points, five rebounds, and two assists per game. He even helped the team to an NCAA Championship in 1981-1992. But, his college career does not compare to his time in the league, where he won Six NBA Championships, and several other awards on his way to being considered the GOAT.
Six years prior to joining the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan cried after his friend made varsity ahead of him
Michael Jordan had a great career in basketball. Drafted in 1984, MJ went third overall to the Chicago Bulls where he found his most success. 14 seasons later, six NBA Championships, five MVPs, and a plethora of other awards, he is one of the greatest of all time. In fact, there are still players in the league who look up to him.
However, he may have never had this level of success if it weren’t for his personality. Obsessed with winning, Jordan was highly competitive, often resulting in him having little to no friends. This was also true of Jordan as a child.
Back in high school, Michael’s competitiveness knew no bounds. As covered in an article with Sports Illustrated, even in his sophomore year, Jordan was competing for a place on varsity. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out, leaving him quite upset. Missing varsity was a huge blow for him and was the reason he went home and cried. But, it also didn’t help that his friend Leroy Smith made the team.
Rather than curl up in a ball and continue crying, Jordan came back stronger. He fought for his place and went on to achieve amazing things. A testament to why he is undoubtedly a legend of the game.
Jordan has achieved so much and may just be the greatest athlete of all time
There can be no denying that Michael Jordan is easily the greatest player to ever grace the NBA. However, with all his achievements both on and off the court, he may just be the greatest athlete of all time. His championships aside, he is also an Olympic hero and an incredible businessman, who revolutionized the business of sports.
His accomplishments are still affecting the sports industry to this day and will continue to do so for a long long time. It’s safe to say that he is an athlete that will be remembered for all eternity.