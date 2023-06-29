6 Years Before Bagging $6,300,000 Deal, Michael Jordan Cried After He Was Snubbed For His Best Friend, a 6’7″ Player, For The Varsity Team

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players of all time. He reached this status as a legend thanks to his hard work, his extreme levels of competitiveness, and his obsession with winning. However, things weren’t always like this for MJ. Six years before signing a $6,300,000 rookie deal with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan cried after being cut from his high school varsity team. He watched as his friend made the roster, but he didn’t give up and ended up receiving a full-ride scholarship from North Carolina.

His Airness had a great career, both in college and in the NBA. During his three seasons with the Tar Heels, he managed a decent 17 points, five rebounds, and two assists per game. He even helped the team to an NCAA Championship in 1981-1992. But, his college career does not compare to his time in the league, where he won Six NBA Championships, and several other awards on his way to being considered the GOAT.

