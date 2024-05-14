Ben Roethlisberger’s Name Gets Dragged Through the Mud During High Profile Donald Trump Trial

Ben Roethlisberger is undoubtedly one of the most decorated QBs of his generation, but off the field, his reputation isn’t as stellar as a Steelers fan would hope. His involvement in two separate sexual allegations tarnished his image, and these incidents are brought up even today. But recently, he made the news for a completely different reason, one that involved former US President Donald Trump.

Roethlisberger’s name has now popped up twice involving the ex-President of the USA, Donald Trump. The trial involves an investigation into accusations against Trump that he had paid hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair before the elections in 2016.

During the trial, a key witness, Trump’s ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, took the stand, and his testimony wasn’t very pleasant. He testified that Trump himself made a statement about Roethlisberger in context to the Stormy Daniels situation, claiming that Daniels prefers men like him over Super Bowl-winning QBs like Big Ben.

“Women prefer Mr. Trump even over someone like Big Ben,” Cohen quoted Trump’s words, as per CNN.

As soon as the news of this statement broke, football enthusiasts flooded social media with their two cents, with only a few in favor of Big Ben.

Fans React to Ben Roethlisberger Slander

Football enthusiasts took ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, by storm. Most of their tweets were dripping with sarcasm; if they weren’t aimed at Ben Roethlisberger, they were directed at Donald Trump. Some even quipped how the former Steelers QB has never made any questionable decisions in his life. See for yourselves:

Notably, Cohen claimed during his testimony that Trump met Daniels at a golfing event where Ben Roethlisberger was also present. With many details yet to unfold, it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.