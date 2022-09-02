$600M Kobe Bryant learned another language just to curse at Tony Parker

Kobe Bryant aka Black Mamba was a ruthless trash talker and displayed the epitome of his skills against Spurs Guard

Kobe Bryant is an enigma that ruled the NBA world for close to two decades. He joined the league as an 18-year-old averaging 7.6 points per game.

By the time he was in his fourth year, Bean had begun to take the league by storm. He was averaging 22.5 points per game and appeared in his second All-Star.

Bryant’s career graph only went upwards from there as he was picked for every All-Star since. But in his long illustrious career, no one troubled Kobe more than Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs were a team that brought balance to the league. Whenever a franchise got too strong, San Antonio’s big three would humble them and conquer the championship.

But Bryant’s competitive nature did not allow him to quietly accept the Spurs as equal challengers. So, Black Mamba did what he thought was only natural to do. He devised new means of getting under the skin of Spurs’ big three.

Black Mamba learned french to acquire another asset in his conquest to overcome the Spurs

Kobe, who was worth $600 million, believed he would have won a lot more championships if not for the trio of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker.

The Lakers legend revealed in ‘Tony Parker: The Final Shot’ that he learned french from his teammate to trash talk the San Antonio guard.

Kobe: “I played with Ronny Turiaf and him and Ronny went to school together. And so…I would ask Ronny. ‘You gotta teach me some things in french. You got to give me something so that I can just kinda mess with Tony.’ If I could say something in French, throw him off a little bit.”

Kobe’s Los Angeles Lakers met with San Antonio Spurs 29 times in the playoffs. The Lakers won 17 of those contests, while Duncan and Co. won 12.

Though the undeniable winner of the contest, Bean still considered the Spurs as one of his biggest challengers. Tim Duncan, like Kobe, was the leader of Popovich’s pack. And like Kobe, he led them to 5 championships.

In his conquests, Duncan-led Spurs became one of the most feared teams and propelled Popovich on his journey of being the coach with the most wins. It’s no wonder Bryant went to such lengths to find any advantage against them.

