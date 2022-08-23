$60M net worth Draymond Green’s NSFW advice for players wanting to make the NBA

Warriors veteran Draymond Green doesn’t mince his words while advising potential aspirants wanting to make it to the NBA.

It won’t be wrong to call Draymond Green one of the best basketball minds in the league today. The four-time champion knows the mantra behind winning on the big stage. Though he may not be the most offensively skilled player, the Warriors wouldn’t be a dynasty without him.

Dray is the architect behind running GSW’s offense, finding the Splash Brothers the best looks via pick and roll. Standing at 6ft 6, the Michigan native is a blessing on the defensive end. Thus there is a reason why the former DPOY is paid close to $100M despite averaging single digits.

While Draymond is aware of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson driving the team, he aims to make their job easier. The four-time All-Star does full justice to his role on the roster, expecting others to do the same too, something he advocates for many aspiring to go pro.

Also read: 4x NBA Champ Draymond Green talks about his favorite Klay Thompson moment

Post his recent workout with a group of young players, Draymond imparted some words of wisdom in his peculiar style.

“At the end of the day, motherf**kers gotta play a role in the NBA”: Draymond Green dishes out his advice for those dreaming of going pro.

With an estimated net worth of $60M, Draymond has been raking in the moolah with his many business ventures. The 32-year-old has investments in several industries, including teledentistry, fitness, alcohol, and media.

The Warriors forward has his popular podcast and is also seen as a part-time analyst on Turner Sports. Dray successfully continues to utilize his ardent knowledge of the sport. Nevertheless, he is always willing to pass this information on to those hoping to make it big in the NBA.

“At the end of the day, motherf**kers gotta play a role in the NBA. It’s 2 motherf**kers on the team that can do what the f**k they wanna do. And 13 other motherf**kers that gotta play a role.” – Draymond Green 🗣🗣 (via @ricohinesbball, @Ballislife) pic.twitter.com/x2IeqSlxnN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 23, 2022

While he may want to censor some of his words, Dray’s message speaks volumes as everyone doesn’t possess the talent of LeBron James or Stephen Curry. Thus one needs to capitalize on their attributes.

Also read: Draymond Green believes this $14M player could make an ideal candidate for The New Media Movement