6’10” Kevin Durant and LeBron James’ Skip Bayless diss track was more embarrassing than this past season

A look back at LeBron James’s and Kevin Durant’s song together from 2011

LeBron James and Kevin Durant have always been cool with each other, whether it be on or off the court.

Of course, the two players have had some fierce battles in the NBA Finals. The first couple that come to mind, are the ones in 2017 and 2018. And then, of course, you have the Finals series between OKC and the Heat in 2012.

Before all that though, the two performed together on just one other thing. And no, it wasn’t basketball. It was something very, very different.

In 2011, the NBA went into a lockout for quite a while. And during this time, quite a few players found other things to do. And for these two, it was this song right here.

Overall, it wasn’t bad at all. Sure, it’s more than a little rough around the edges, but it’s decent. But, there was a certain bit of it that made fans across the world, cringe so hard, that Rebecca Black’s ‘Friday’ almost seemed like a bop.

With all that being said then, let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: Wilt Chamberlain’s unusual $600,000 player-coach contract got him sued by the Lakers

Kevin Durant and LeBron James sneak diss at Skip Bayless wasn’t even close to as good as you’d expect

In case you don’t know who Skip Bayless is already, chances are most NBA players want to be you.

This 70-year-old analyst has made himself infamous for dissing on every player in the NBA, aside from a select few that he considers his favorites. Kevin Durant is one of them.

More than anybody else though, Skip just LOVES to rag on LeBron James. And well referencing just this fact, KD… he just missed completely.

Take a look at the lyrics in question, in the tweet below.

In 2011? He’s LeBron James, and the world is Skip Bayless? Umm… pic.twitter.com/Vd6GaqvORK — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) August 12, 2022

The world is Skip Bayless, and he’s LeBron James?

For context here, this was long before Kevin Durant joined the Warriors. And during this time, he was the most unanimously beloved player in the NBA. This man had almost a Dirk-like love from NBA fans everywhere. This is some Ja Morant levels of corniness, right here.

As for LeBron, for a man who loves poking his nose in the front office’s business so much, in the NBA, we’d expect the man to see these lines, and at least ask for his co-artist to at least workshop this line as much as it needs. And it needs A LOT.

Overall, as far as a message to Skip Bayless is concerned, it doesn’t just leave a lot to be desired, there is practically nothing there!

Maybe do better in a sequel, guys.

Also Read: Vanessa Bryant called out CBD brand claiming $600 million worth Kobe Bryant had cancer