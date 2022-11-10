6’3 Russell Westbrook Hilariously Hums Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Amid LeBron James Return And Lakers Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers are back to their losing ways as they lost by 13 points to the Clippers last night. LeBron James returned to the lineup and dropped an efficient 30 points while Russell Westbrook, who is still coming off the bench, scored just 14 points after a 22 point outing in the previous game.

The 2017 MVP previously stated in the preseason that he had tweaked his hamstring because he was forced to come off the bench. Now, he finds there to be no problem at all with being the 6th man off the bench. Staggering his minutes with LeBron, on paper, sounds like a solid plan since they do too many of the same things on offense.

Regardless, the purple and gold cannot seem to find their stride. Their two wins came as back-to-back wins but every other game was a loss, relegating them to a 2-9 record. Only in the NBA that has a worse record is the tanking Rockets.

Also read: “The Word ‘Can’t’ Wasn’t in my Vocabulary”: When Russell Westbrook Preached his Parents’ Teachings

Russell Westbrook hums Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ postgame

Russell Westbrook, as he walked to his podium for his postgame press conference, was heard humming Beyonce’s song, ‘Break My Soul’. Many took to Twitter to note the same and even caught a video of it happening.

Westbrook walks into press conference singing Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” #Lakers pic.twitter.com/hkKkA2HwvP — Hoops & Brews (@HoopsNBrews) November 10, 2022

The first lyrics of the song talk about wanting to explode because nobody is taking a load off of them and this certainly does sound like Russ’s predicament with the Lakers. Of course, at the end of the day, it’s just a song.

If someone hums a song about punching someone else, it doesn’t mean they want to or are going to punch someone else. Perhaps the beat is good. Which it is, for this song that Brodie is humming. However, Twitter has a way of finding great parallels.

And what better parallel than Russell Westbrook on a losing Lakers team humming a song about having too much pressure on them after a 9th loss?

Will Russell Westbrook be traded?

Recent reports suggest Russ is off the trading block for now. This wasn’t explicitly stated though it was stated that Rob Pelinka and company are looking to trade pieces other than the former league MVP currently.

Unfortunately for them, the pieces they possess have little to no trade value. Trading a guy like Lonnie Walker IV wouldn’t bring in a guy better than him. Packaging him with any of the peripheral pieces would not achieve the same either.

Also read: “Don’t Know Whose Job is It to Distribute the Ball!”: Russell Westbrook Indirectly Targets LeBron James After Cavaliers Beat Lakers