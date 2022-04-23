“Michael Jordan called me a little b***h!”: When Allen Iverson recalled his first ever meeting with the Bulls legend

Philadelphia 76ers icon Allen Iverson revealed details about his first time meeting his idol, Michael Jordan, and received a cold welcome from, His Airness.

Michael Jordan, widely regarded as the GOAT, was the greatest not only when it comes to his basketball skills, but also was the best when it came to trash-talking opponents. The Bulls legend loved getting under the skin of opponents, and tried to destroy them, both on the court, and mentally.

We saw the lengths Jordan went to with his competitiveness in The Last Dance documentary, but it goes way beyond that. Almost everyone held smoke from His Airness, including young rookies. After all, we all know the story about MJ and a young Kwame Brown during their time in Washington.

However, on this occasion, it was another rookie that was the victim of Jordan’s trash talk. It was a young Allen Iverson, who held smoke during their first-ever meeting. In fact, in an interview in 2018, AI himself opened up about the incident. So, what did he say? Read on to find out…

Michael Jordan calls Allen Iverson a little b***h.

It’s no secret by now that Michael Jordan was Allen Iverson’s idol when growing up. So, when they met for the first time, it was a dream moment for The Answer. However, the meeting didn’t go nearly as expected. In fact, MJ gave AI a cold welcome. In an interview in 2018, Iverson opened up about the incident. He goes on to say –

“The first time I ever talked to him was that year playing in the rookie game. That was the year they did the top 50 of all time. I saw him walking and I’ll never forget it because he said ‘what’s up, you little b***h. I’ll never forget it.”

“I looked at him like ‘alright man.’ And then I remember one time I was telling him how much I rocked with him and he was like ‘man you wasn’t rocking with me like that ‘cause you wouldn’t have crossed me like that.”

This is a true testament to Jordan’s competitive drive. Even on a night that didn’t have much importance, Jordan gave Iverson a cold welcome to the league.

Nearly a month later, AI had the iconic crossover on Jordan. For what it’s worth, The Answer can say he is one of few that made MJ eat his words.

