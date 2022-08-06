Billionaire Michael Jordan and friend Tiger Woods never played basketball together because of Tiger’s fear

Bulls legend Michael Jordan once revealed the hilarious reason why him and Tiger Woods never played basketball together

Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player to have ever laced ‘em up… or as LeBron James’s fans would like to argue, the ‘potential’ GOAT.

When it comes to basketball, MJ has done it all. Heck, the man even started passing the rock after a certain point in his career. And we aren’t referring to playmaking ability here. We mean literally just passing the ball to one of the other 4 players on his team.

Jokes aside though, while Jordan may have been the best at basketball, it wasn’t the only sport he played frequently. He has been an avid golf fanatic for a long time as well. Heck, due to his status, he has also had the opportunity to become friends with Tiger Woods, a legendary athlete in the golfing sphere.

Of course, as you’d expect, the two have found themselves playing golf together. However, the same doesn’t quite hold true for basketball… or rather any contact sport there is. And on one specific occasion, Michael Jordan revealed the hilarious reason behind why that is.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: $3.1 billion director worked with Michael Jordan in the 90s before becoming famous!

Michael Jordan announces Tiger Woods is too scared he’ll get hurt in playing a contact sport against Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan may have retired now, but his competitive streak never left him. And of course, the man is also a strapping 6’6” tall. While that may count as average NBA height, it’s still freakishly tall when compared to us normal folk.

Why is this important? Well, because it appears to be the driving force behind why Tiger Woods refuses to play any contact sport against MJ. Here is what Black Jesus himself had to say on the matter, as per Sportscasting.

“He’s scared. I’ll knock his brains out. I’m in a contact sport… He can’t hit me on the golf course. Basketball, I’d knock him out. But I could see his talents. That goes without question. He’s a good kid. He doesn’t intimidate me on the golf course.”

This was an interview taken in the ’90s. But, we would have to be massively shocked to see this answer change even a little bit all these years later.

Also Read: Michael Jordan had NBA fans amazed and appalled at his abilities within the first 50 games of his rookie season!