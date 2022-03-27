“Jimmy Butler had just 7 points for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving!?”: The Heat All-Star struggles for form amid rising tension with the management

Miami Heat lost their fourth game in a row as Jimmy Butler turned out to be a massive disappointment against Brooklyn Nets.

It was quite possibly the worst week of the season for Miami. It was filled with locker-room tensions and embarrassing losses. In addition, Sixers overtook them for the #1 seed after a blowout loss to the Nets last night.

This four-game losing streak is particularly alarming. While Philly decided to rest Joel Embiid and James Harden against the Heat, the Warriors were severely short-handed. And both New York teams are far too low on the table to be considered their equals. Despite all odds in their favor this week, Miami went 0-4.

Even after two seasons, they are still bearing the ‘bubble-fraud’ tag. Only postseason success can help them shed it. However, this week is a major step-down and Jimmy Butler deserves all the blame for losing to Brooklyn Nets last night.

Jimmy Butler went 0-7 after the first two field goals

The defeat at the hands of short-handed Brooklyn Nets could be an eye-opener for Miami. No one on the Heat roster had more than 20 and all the starters were a minus on BPM. Butler went cold after two field goals in the beginning. He ended the night with 7 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Jimmy Butler tonight: 7 PTS

6 REB

4 AST

1 STL

1 BLK

2/9 FG (22.2% FG)

0/3 3P pic.twitter.com/NafjcUV3sj — SwishStats (@StatsSwish) March 27, 2022

Tyler Herro wasn’t particularly good from the field either. He shot 35% and went 0-5 from the 3-pt line while the Nets stretched their lead to as many as 34 points. Although not true for the last three games, this loss should be pinned on Butler.

He is having trouble with the management as well. The real reason behind the altercation between head coach Spo, Udonis Haslem, Jimmy is still unclear. And that is starting to affect their record now.

Wobvestigation: Jimmy Butler, Erik Spoelstra, Udonis Haslem, and The Miami Heat Altercation. pic.twitter.com/6dQ6NNRgHp — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 24, 2022

Jimmy is an elite player and a terrific leader but offensively not as reliable. The onus of volume scoring often falls on Herro who is coming off the bench. It is a weird dynamic but it worked for them so far.

This year, more than ever, the Heat need postseason success to prove to everyone that they deserved to be in the Finals two years ago.

