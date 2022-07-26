Basketball

6’7″ Dennis Rodman threw his $230 million teammate under the bus by forcing him to match up against Hakeem Olajuwon

6'7" Dennis Rodman threw his $230 million teammate under the bus by forcing him to match up against Hakeem Olajuwon
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Max Verstappen is in a league of his own": Stats show Red Bull star most likely to win even if $12 million-a-year driver qualifies on pole position
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
6'7" Dennis Rodman threw his $230 million teammate under the bus by forcing him to match up against Hakeem Olajuwon
6’7″ Dennis Rodman threw his $230 million teammate under the bus by forcing him to match up against Hakeem Olajuwon

Dennis Rodman didn’t appreciate the Spurs’ strategy to guard Hakeek Olajuwon, and in the process,…