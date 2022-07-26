Jaylen Brown shows $35 million worth Andrew Wiggins support over COVID-19 vaccination regrets

Jaylen Brown takes to Twitter to let it be known that he sympathizes with Andrew Wiggins who got vaccinated against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has divided quite a bit of the NBA world over the years. Guys like Andrew Wiggins, Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, and Michael Porter Jr have all expressed their concerns over getting vaccinated against the contagious virus. None have been louder than Kyrie but Brown stirred up a bit of controversy on that end as well.

Of course, the general consensus around the world is that the vaccination against the coronavirus is safe and has minimal to no adverse effects on health. However, some naysayers believe they should take the vaccine only if it has herbal origins, like Kyrie Irving. Others do not want to have the vaccine administered regardless of its formulation, like Jaylen Brown.

Prior to the start of the Playoffs, Brown along with Al Horford caused a bit of a stir after it was revealed they weren’t vaccinated against COVID-19. When he was asked about his vaccination status, JB said:

“As vice president of the players’ association, it’s a part of my job description to protect our players’ rights and out medical privacy, so you won’t hear me comment on my status or anybody else’s.”

Jaylen Brown likes a post about Andrew Wiggins’s COVID-19 vaccination.

Andrew Wiggins was also someone who was quite skeptical of getting vaccinated but because of vaccine mandates in California, had to get it done. In a recent interview, it was revealed by the 2022 champ that he regretted getting vaccinated.

Andrew Wiggins said he still wishes he didn’t get vaccinated against COVID-19, despite a season in which he helped the Warriors win the NBA championship. https://t.co/INRH9PqV9m — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 19, 2022

With this revelation, Jaylen Brown took to Twitter to like this post. While this may have meant nothing if anybody else did so in the league, JB doing it makes it more impactful due to his stance on it getting vaccinated.

This implies either one of two things: Brown himself got vaccinated and now regrets it a la Wiggins or he has still not gotten the vaccine but sympathizes with the All-Star for how he feels.

Either way, with the proof of vaccination in Boston having been lifted in late February of this year, it’s safe to say that as long as he’s a Celtic, he won’t be pressured into getting it.

