“Jayson Tatum can’t say that to Andrew Wiggins though!”: Fans react as Celtics’ star trash-talks an 8-year old and his brother

Jayson Tatum faces critique yet again as he trash talks an eight-year-old and his elder brother sitting courtside

Being a star in the NBA is like being a celebrity. One gains a lot of love and affection from the fans, but at the same time, there are always haters and naysayers too.

Jayson Tatum has been learning about dealing with the naysayers as of late. Ever since his first year, Tatum has been mighty impressive and shows signs of becoming an NBA great. As expected, there was a lot of love coming his way. The city of Boston was riding behind the 24-year-old. However, things went sideways in the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum couldn’t match the level of play being displayed by Stephen Curry and the Warriors. He had a sub-par performance all through the Finals, which has led to a lot of scrutiny and critique coming his way.

Recently, a clip surfaced where Tatum was seen trash-talking a kid and his brother.

Fans react to Jayson Tatum trash-talking a kid

As of late, there have been a lot of instances of fans saying stuff to players and getting away with it. The rules put in place by the NBA protect the fans from any sort of retaliation, and the fans abuse the same.

However, when the players aren’t on the court as players, they can do as they please. This is exactly what Jayson Tatum did.

Jayson Tatum to 8 year old: “How old are you? When i was 8 i would bust your a**. You and your brother” 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/R71MbtUXhE — CrossedSports (@crossedsportsig) July 19, 2022

I’m sure the kid must have provoked Tatum, but still, being the adult and the celebrity in the situation, he should have either not responded or should have had a more dignified reply.