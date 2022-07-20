Basketball

“Jayson Tatum can’t say that to Andrew Wiggins though!”: Fans react as Celtics’ star trash-talks an 8-year old and his brother

"Jayson Tatum can't say that to Andrew Wiggins though!": Fans react as Celtics' star trash-talks an 8-year old and his brother
Raahib Singh

Basketball is more than just a sport for me, it's a lifestyle. Using my platform, I aspire to share my love of the game with others.

Previous Article
$230 million trio Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Demar DeRozan jam out 'A Thousand Miles' to ridicule Carmelo Anthony
Next Article
Ferrari threatened to leave Formula 1 by building their own Ferrari 637 IndyCar
NBA Latest Post
“Best team of the Joel Embiid era, right there with Jimmy Butler team!”: ESPN’s Zach Lowe says Sixers are already as good as the team that almost beat the Raptors in 2019
“Best team of the Joel Embiid era! Right there with the Jimmy Butler team”: ESPN’s Zach Lowe says Sixers are already as good as the team that almost beat the Raptors in 2019

Joel Embiid and James Harden starer Philadelphia 76ers with the three new signings are already…