“69, I Like That Number”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Shows His ‘Freaky’ Side Yet Again as Bucks Take Down the Mavericks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has nothing in common with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson if you think in terms of basketball(except perhaps both are NBA Champions and Finals MVPs). However, Antetokounmpo has brought the Magic-esque charm and banter back to the NBA. His interactions with members of the media are nothing short of hilarious. One such interaction has recently gained traction on NBA Twitter, where the Greek Freak was seen displaying his ‘freaky’ side once again in public after dropping 40 points on the Dallas Mavericks.

While media sessions with NBA players can prove to be a dreary affair, it’s never the case with Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time NBA MVP has cemented his reputation as the league’s biggest repository of dad jokes. The Milwaukee Bucks big man has a joke for every occasion, and like his popular nickname, these jokes can get ‘freaky’ as well.

After the Bucks edged out the Mavs 132-125 at home yesterday, Giannis Antetokounmpo seemed to be brimming with exuberance, having dropped a 40-point double-double on Luka Doncic and Co. During a media interaction at Fiserv Forum, the 28-year-old seemed a little too excited for the remainder of the season, particularly because of the number of games remaining on the calendar.

“Come on, man, we got 69 more games. 69! [smiling suggestively] I like that number. 69, huh?” the Greek superstar said as the reporters started chuckling inside the Milwaukee locker room. The Bucks are currently third in the Eastern Conference with a record of 9-4. The s*xual innuendo from Giannis indicates the team’s jovial mood as the Greek Freak’s pairing with Damian Lillard steamrolls through the opponents. However, this is not the first time Antetokounmpo has dropped NSFW jokes in public.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will make you laugh with his NSFW jokes

One of the most endearing qualities of Antetokounmpo’s character is that he doesn’t take himself too seriously. However, sometimes his lack of seriousness can get a little out of hand. It’s uncertain how much the Greek superstar’s fans love his dad jokes. But his explicit jokes and innuendos are a fan favorite.

During an Instagram Live session in 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed some really intriguing details about his personal life. Revealing an NSFW gift his girlfriend had presented him, Giannis boldly declared with a broad smile, “The Freak, he can be a freak on the court and on the sheets, you know what I’m saying?! WOO!!!”

The 2021 NBA champion can often be seen in the comment sections of his fiancé Mariah Riddlesprigger’s Instagram posts, making hilariously suggestive comments. Fans would hope that the Bucks continue their good form this season so that we can get more jokes out of Giannis.