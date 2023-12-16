Luka Doncic Celebrates Jalen Brunson’s Historic 50 Point Night, Former Warriors GM Bob Myers Makes Fun of Himself

Jalen Brunson‘s performance against the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns was beyond ridiculous. A 50-points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists, and 5 steals, while shooting 73.9% from the field, and 100% from three. After the game, the Knicks star’s former teammate, Luka Doncic, couldn’t help but celebrate.

Right after the Knicks-Suns clash concluded, Doncic immediately went to his Instagram story to celebrate the former Maverick, sharing a post by ESPN on his IG story to do so.

With this performance, Jalen Brunson became the first person in NBA history to score 50 points, while shooting 100% from beyond the arc. Further, he has also become the first player ever to score 30+ points in a half, while shooting a perfect 100% overall, as per Tomer Azarly.

It doesn’t stop there either. With this performance against the Phoenix Suns, Jalen Brunson has also become the first Knicks guard to score 50 points, since Jamal Crawford did it back in 2007.

Simply put, Jalen Brunson had a night that will not be forgotten very quickly, especially given that it came against a superteam Suns side.

Bob Myers is kicking himself after Jalen Brunson’s night

Bob Myers had been the General Manager of the Golden State Warriors for a long time before he stepped down prior to this season. That said, the former NBA executive hasn’t gotten over any mistakes he made during his term in charge.

Working as a sports announcer now, Myers had the pleasure of witnessing this game firsthand. Having missed the chance to sign Brunson in free agency for the Warriors in 2022, he couldn’t enjoy the Knicks’ guard’s performance without feeling a tinge of regret. Mocking himself for missing out on the player, the following is what said after the game.

“Yeah, who are those guys?! [NBA GMs who passed on Jalen Brunson]. They’re probably out of work! They’re probably doing TV!”

Bob Myers may have made a grave error during his time in charge. However, his humour may just get him off the hook with the Warriors faithful.