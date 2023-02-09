“Even When You Play Against LeBron James, You’re in Awe!”: Stephen Curry Once Describe Lakers Superstar’s Greatness to Draymond Green

Oct 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) talks to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Staples Center. The Warriors won 121-114. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James once disclosed that he aspired to play beside Stephen Curry before his career comes to a close. Stephen Curry is a trailblazer in NBA history. The four-time NBA champion transcended the sport of basketball through his formidable and unprecedented shooting.

The Warriors talisman currently leads the record books for amassing the largest tally of three-point shots drained at 3,302.

The point guard’s pioneering style of play has warranted attention and love from some of the greatest athletes to lace a pair of boots. His eminent achievement though would be his peers salivating at the thought of joining forces with the sharpshooter.

And when the greatest all-around player of all time, LeBron James, reciprocates that feeling, it will not be comprehended lightly., rest assured. However, Curry’s response to James’ comments has left supporters of the duo and the sport ecstatic.

Stephen Curry once responded to LeBron James’ remarks regarding potentially joining forces!

Stephen Curry’s prowess and panache have vindicated the applause of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James. Last year, James stated that he desired to align himself with the nine-time All-Star when he appeared on his famed TV show, ‘The Shop.’

James’ statements made their way all the way to Draymond Green, who conveyed the message to his teammate. On hearing James’ opinion, Curry provided his reflection of his thoughts on the prospective duo.

While speaking to Draymond Green on the latter’s podcast, Curry said:

“There is no denying his greatness in terms of like what he can do on the court and like sometimes even when you’re playing against him, you’re in awe, the way he can control the tempo of the game..

Curry continued:

“He can dominate scoring, passing, in terms of him picking out one player he would want beside his son that he would want to play with, and my name comes up, it’s definitely, it’s surreal”

An acute summation of what any distinct star would have responded if they were in that situation.

How would a prospective pairing of LeBron James and Stephen Curry fare?

The NBA has borne witness to some phenomenal pairings over its 60-plus-year history. Apart from materialized pairings, there have been several debates regarding potential teammates and how they would have fared in the league.

Kobe Bryant and Chris Paul’s infamous incident rings loudest. With that being said, a Steph Curry and LeBron James duo would wreak havoc upon the league.

Both athletes are serial winners and have emerged triumphant in various scenarios. Success would undoubtedly follow if they collaborated and aligned themselves with the same franchise.

