“6’9″ LeBron James is a below-average defender!”: Recently leaked 2018 scouting report reveals what Nick Nurse and the Raptors thought of King James

LeBron James is one of the best all-around players in NBA history. However, in 2018 the Toronto Raptors thought differently!

The GOAT debate is one that has been constantly brought up in the NBA. One player who is always thrown into the mix is none other than LeBron James.

Ever since he was drafted in 2003, King James has been a dominant force in the league. With his physique and basketball IQ, he is widely regarded as one of the best all-around players ever to be seen.

In fact, his skills have led him to four championship rings, four Finals MVPs, and four regular season MVPs. In fact, he is often put on the same level as Michael Jordan.

There can be no denying just how amazing LeBron is at both ends of the court. However, there was a time when the Toronto Raptors did not rate his defense that highly.

LeBron James was referred to as a below-average defender in a 2018 Toronto Raptors scouting report

King James is a dynamic player who is a generational talent. His ability to do anything on the court has regularly put fear in the hearts of his opponents.

However, back in 2018, the Toronto Raptors scouted LeBron James before a match. Their results suggested many things, but what stood out was their assessment of his defense.

The report was recently leaked by former Raptor Lucas Nogueira. While the report praised James for his ‘elite’ scoring abilities at the rim, they also claimed that he is a ‘below-average’ defender!

Safe to say that report was flushed down the toilet. Especially considering that LeBron has averaged close to two steals and a block per game throughout his career.

