LeBron James and Drake hosted a Lobos 1707 dinner and gave $78,000 to a single mother in Toronto

NBA superstars and musicians like to give back to the community ever so often. Drake and LeBron James teamed up with Stake to give $78,000!

When we get blessed, it always feels good to give back, ask any successful athlete, businessman, and entrepreneur, they will say the same.

LeBron James is no less of a philanthropist. He has given back millions, has his own foundation, and his iPromise school in his hometown is a model of how to give back to educating the next generation.

So when he wins he likes to give back or in this case, he likes to add to the gifting spirit. Drake had just won a few million off Stake, the online gaming site.

He takes the viewers, LeBron James, and a few lucky visitors to Harbor 60, a restaurant in Toronto where he shot a music video. The dinner is hosted by Lobos 1707, LeBron’s Tequila brand.

He feels blessed and wants to give back to LeBron James and the community.

Drake And LeBron James Surprise Hardworking Mom With $100,000

Drake and LeBron James invite Michael from Royal Crown Academy, and give away $78,000!

The two multi-millionaires invite a young kid, Michael who plays for The Royal Crown Academy in Toronto and in Drake’s words is a “hard worker”. He also adds that his mum is also the hardest worker.

On behalf of Stake, LeBron James and Drake present the mother and son with 100k Canadian Dollars, which is equivalent to $78,000 US.

The Mother and son cannot believe it, in fact, they can’t even believe they are meeting LeBron and Drake. The Lakers legend assures them that they are indeed real and that the money is real too.

This is also the same dinner where Drake and Stake pledged to give a million Dollars to the iPromise school. The King was visibly happy about that one.

