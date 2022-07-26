Basketball

Billionaire LeBron James is so ‘cheap’ that he left a $0 tip despite being paid $60,000 to appear in a club and being served $10,000 worth free alcohol

Billionaire LeBron James is so 'cheap' that he left a $0 tip despite being paid $60,000 to appear in a club and being served $10,000 worth free alcohol
Raahib Singh

Basketball is more than just a sport for me, it's a lifestyle. Using my platform, I aspire to share my love of the game with others.

Previous Article
“Give me a winning car, and I’ll win": Daniel Ricciardo defiant on giving up on $50 million as he believes he can still rule F1
Next Article
County Ground Bristol T20 records: Cricket Ground Bristol T20 records and highest innings total
NBA Latest Post
LeBron James and Drake hosted a Lobos 1707 dinner and gave $78,000 to a single mother in Toronto
LeBron James and Drake hosted a Lobos 1707 dinner and gave $78,000 to a single mother in Toronto

NBA superstars and musicians like to give back to the community ever so often. Drake…