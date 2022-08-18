6ft 10′ Ben Simmons addressed as Russell Westbrook by a fan at a candy store

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has a faux pas moment with a fan addressing him as Russell Westbrook at a mall.

Things haven’t been the same for Ben Simmons post the 2021 playoffs. The 26-year-old’s ugly exit from Philadelphia made him one of the biggest villains in NBA history. Nonetheless, the former ROTY hopes to revive himself as an All-Star talent in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Currently, with the Brooklyn Nets, the world awaits to see Simmons make his debut with the franchise. As the 6″10′ guard gears up for his comeback, the sins of his past continue to haunt him. Ben-10’s shooting woes remain a target for trolls and fans, making it difficult for him to venture out.

The most recent instance involved a fan barging toward Simmons at a mall, repeatedly addressing him as Russell Westbrook, recording with his phone camera. The individual in question didn’t stop there, hurling the words “can’t shoot” constantly.

Kudos to Simmons for maintaining a calm demeanor as the unruly fan breached the former Sixers guard’s privacy, who was at a candy store.

Ben Simmons: NBA’s biggest villain

There is no doubt that Simmons is about to be scrutinized at every level as he gears up for the upcoming season. Still to don the Nets uniform, the former steals leader’s shooting continues to be a medium of mockery, whether it be his jumper or free throw shooting.

Earlier this year, Simmons, who returned to Philadelphia for the first time after signing with the Nets, was subjected to endless trolling, with fans thronging outside his hotel with all sorts of pluck cards that dissed him.

The current negativity around Simmons has fans forget about him being a top-tier passer and defender. The Nets guard is a two-time All-NBA Defensive First Team, coupled with being a playmaker.

His pairing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn helps him work on his strengths to a greater extent, taking off the pressure of shooting the ball.

