Basketball

Sixers’ 7-foot star Joel Embiid said his conditioning was at 69% in an interview and left everyone including Ben Simmons in splits

Sixers' 7-foot star Joel Embiid said his conditioning was at 69% in an interview and left everyone including Ben Simmons in splits
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
The Hundred league Live Telecast in India and UK: Where to watch The Hundred in India Women's Hundred 2022?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Sixers' 7-foot star Joel Embiid said his conditioning was at 69% in an interview and left everyone including Ben Simmons in splits
Sixers’ 7-foot star Joel Embiid said his conditioning was at 69% in an interview and left everyone including Ben Simmons in splits

Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo not only are two of the best players in the…