“Draymond Green didn’t get suspended because Brandon Clarke is better at landing”: Tensions continue to flare between Warriors and Grizzlies as the Western Conference Semi-finals heat up tied at 1-game apiece

Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks have been at the heart of the talks surrounding a heated Western Conference Semi-finals between the Warriors and the Grizzlies.

Draymond Green‘s pull on Brandon Clarke and Dillon Brooks‘ swipe on GPII has resulted in heated exchanges between both fanbases.

Brooks’ swipe has all but ended GPII’s season, while Green’s foul was much debated as it led to Green’s ejection.

With Brooks being suspended for Game 3 too, the Memphis faithful haven’t taken lightly to the punishment.

Grizzlies beat reporter Mark Giannotto took to Twitter in protest in the latest Memphis originated outburst in this matter.

Draymond Green didn’t get suspended because Brandon Clarke is better at landing. — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) May 5, 2022

Giannotto’s controversial take suggests Green wasn’t suspended only because Clarke didn’t stage a bad landing.

Clarke was tugged down by Green in a contest for a rebound but got out of the tussle unharmed.

Draymond Green was ejected for this flagrant 2 foul. pic.twitter.com/QPYnODEXt1 — ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2022

GPII in comparison, however, suffered an awkward landing from Brooks’ swipe and sustained an injury that rules him out for at least three weeks.

Dillon Brooks was ejected for this flagrant 2 on Gary Payton. pic.twitter.com/uO3ZKrNciJ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 4, 2022

With the series getting to its business end, this narrative is bound to add spice to the remaining games.

How does Dillon Brooks’ suspension affect the Grizzlies?

Dillon Brooks is one of the more experienced players on a young Grizzlies team.

He provides the team with good spacing while being among the league’s top perimeter defenders amongst guards. He is also well documented as a ‘Curry Stopper’.

It would require a gargantuan effort from the young Grizzlies to topple the Warriors and losing Brooks for their road trip is a huge blow.

With the series heading to the Chase Center, the Grizzlies would look to take at least one on the road. Brooks’ return in game 4 could be a deciding factor in the fate of the series.