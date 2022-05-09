“James Harden Stans watching Brick Ross crack 30 for the first time in 20 years!”: NBA Twitter lights up as the Beard puts up a spirited performance and the 76ers tie the series.

James Harden became the first 76er in playoff history to put up 30-5-5 along with 5 threes. Twitter cannot handle it, as the beard is back!

Did you hear? The Beard is back! Or so do Sixers fans hope after his spirited performance against the Miami Heat. Philadelphia has crucially tied the series 2-2 and is headed to Miami with a clean slate.

Today’s win came courtesy of James Harden’s 30-point game, which included a crucial dagger in the last minutes. This would be Harden’s second 30-point game for the Sixers.

Joel Embiid and the rest of the team will be thanking their lucky stars this man showed up today. The question remains if he will repeat the same in game 5.

For now, Twitter is ablaze with its take on this performance.

James Harden is the first player with 30+ PTS

5+ AST

5+ 3PM in Sixers playoff history. pic.twitter.com/v12l0NvMaW — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 9, 2022

James Harden and his stellar numbers tonight send Twitter into bedlam!

The league received a salient reminder. James Harden is still a top 10 player in the league. His latest 30-point game is his 45th in the playoffs, which is one more than the three-time champion, Steph Curry.

James Harden has more 30-point games in the PLAYOFFS than these players: pic.twitter.com/oaGFTnAb19 — ً (@arxanii) May 9, 2022

Fans were erupting and especially Harden fans who had to miserably watch his poor games over the last few months.

Harden Stans watching Brick Ross crack 30 for the first time in 20 years pic.twitter.com/6nMaQs3l5Z — DJ⚫️⚪️ (@kingdj_5297) May 9, 2022

Has he finally found his feet? Will he and Joel Embiid form the crucial tandem that is needed to push through the Miami Heat? We’ll find out soon enough.

