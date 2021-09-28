“Ballin’ bigger than LeBron James they said”: When Rihanna dissed Stephen Curry on Instagram after 2016 NBA Finals

Rihanna is perhaps the biggest LeBron James fangirl out there, and his dominant 2016 performance produced a classic petty moment from her. At the cost of one Stephen Curry.

The Cavs-Warriors rivalry was one that defined the mid-2010s NBA basketball scene. Golden State had built a home-grown powerhouse built on principles of motion offense that enabled its all-time great shooters to rove around like shooting machines.

The Cavs, meanwhile, employed what Kobe Bryant termed a ‘two-kings’ system. And any offense spearheaded by LeBron James is bound to be an elite one. Having a reliable scoring partner in Kyrie Irving opened things up for him like never before.

The consequences were such that they met for 4 straight occasions in the Finals. Truth be told, it really felt like LeBron James against the world for the most part.

While that wasn’t the case in 2016 – Kyrie produced some all-time great performances to fuel their comeback – this was undoubtedly the crowning moment of James’ career.

2016 marks the only occasion that any player led both teams in all 5 stat categories for a Finals series. Their comeback from 3-1 down is a tale to be told time and again.

Rihanna fangirled for LeBron James, dissed Stephen Curry on Instagram after 2016 NBA Finals

Rihanna posted a screenshot of Curry, one in which the reigning two-time NBA MVP looked none too pleased. Her caption read, “‘Ballin bigger than LeBron’ they said,” referencing a line from her 2015 hit, “B—- Better Have My Money.”

She also shared another picture with 23 scribbled across her belly with whipped cream – a clear tribute to LeBron.

With another LeBron James-led superteam popping up in LA, the odds are that he’ll make one final bow in the Finals before long. Expect Rihanna, Jay-Z, Obama and a whole host of other LeBron fans to turn up for those games.