6ft 3″ Ja Morant and 6ft Jose Alvarado Can’t Stop Calling Each Other ‘Too Little’ In Brilliant Transition

6’3” Ja Morant hasn’t been doing too badly for himself this season, has he? 28.8 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 steal per game. Many would call these MVP numbers. And of course, it doesn’t hurt that he’s doing this on 48% from the field, and 41% from three.

The man’s growth from season to season has been absolutely exceptional. And along the way, the highlights of his bounce, and his unyielding spirit have been pretty insane too. And when it comes to the latter, the young man had yet another incredible moment.

And this time, it was Jose Alvarado who was on the business end of things.

Also Read: “Used to Michael Jordan for Shoes”: Rip Hamilton, Who Played Alongside MJ in Washington, Recalled How the GOAT Surveyed New Products

Jose Alvarado calls Ja Morant too small, so the Grizzlies star goes right back at him

If you have been following the NBA for a while, you know that Ja Morant doesn’t take things sitting down.

If he is losing a pivotal game, it will be after he drops 50 points, trying his best to win. But more importantly here, if someone taunts or talks trash to him, he will make sure they regret it soon enough.

Now, at the time of writing, 6’0” Jose Alvarado has had a pretty good game so far. After 9 minutes played, the man has 7 points, 1 rebound, and 3 assists, and has a box plus/minus score of 6 at halftime.

It appears that this brilliant showing gave him the confidence to flash a little taunt at Morant. And much to the entertainment of fans everywhere, the Grizzlies star refused to back down.

Jose Alvarado scores on Ja Morant and gives the ‘Too Small!’ gesture 👀 Morant gets an and-1 on Alvarado and returns the favor 🔥pic.twitter.com/WecGxkUdAr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 16, 2022

Ja Morant vs Jose Alvarado has been an incredible duel so far in this game. So, while the lack of Zion Williamson in this game is a bit disappointing, the same just can’t be said about the game.

And the way the first half went by, it doesn’t appear that is likely to change.

How has Ja Morant fared against the Pelicans throughout his career?

Ja Morant is one of those players that takes things personally. So, when the Pelicans passed on him in the 2019 draft, he probably vowed to make them regret it deeply.

And so far in his young career, he has stuck to his word.

As per StatMuse, after 9 games played, (not including tonight), the man is averaging 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.4 assists, while shooting 46% from the field.

And of course, after tonight those numbers will likely rise by quite a bit.

Also Read: “Shutting Down Kobe Bryant Was Harder Than LeBron James & Michael Jordan!”: Grant Hill Ranked Lakers Legend Over GOAT Candidates