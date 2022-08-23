6ft 5 Tyler Herro embarrasses kid with filthy crossover

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro sends NBA Twitter into a tizzy as he puts a kid on skates with his handles.

Reigning 6th MOY, Tyler Herro had a breakthrough season with the Miami Heat, reaching the ECF. Unfortunately, Eric Spoelstra and his crew came up short against the Boston Celtics in Game Seven, with the former Kentucky Guard missing Games Four, Five, and Six due to injury.

Despite coming up short, the Heat did have a lot of positive takeaways from the season. One of them was developing Herro into a potential All-Star caliber player. Coming off the bench, the 6ft 5 guard averaged 20.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG, shooting close to 40% from the 3-point line.

While rumors of a Kevin Durant/Donovan Mitchell trade continue to make headlines, Herro believes Pat Riley and co should run it back with the current cast.

“I would run it back,” Herro said. “I think that’s what we’re doing. We brought everyone back, and we were one game away from the Finals. So, I would run it back.”

Though only time will tell what lies ahead for Heat Nation. Nonetheless, Herro continues to be a social media favorite, whether it be his personal or professional life. The 22-year-old was trending on the Internet for his brutal ankle breaker on a kid.

NBA Twitter reacts to Tyler Herro’s crossing over a kid.

During a recent pickup game at a gym, Herro didn’t hesitate to drop a kid with his crossover.

Tyler Herro with a “Fuck Them Kids” crossover pic.twitter.com/dtN26DqiZF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 23, 2022

Tyler Herro doesn’t take it easy on anybody, including children…😂😭☠️

pic.twitter.com/0ct5iQjGuJ — OutOfSightSports🚀 ™️ (@OOSSports) August 23, 2022

Tyler Herro showing this kid no mercy 😭 (via @wengersports)pic.twitter.com/oFT83OJiJF — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 23, 2022

Ty, why’d you have to do him dirty like that?! 😂😂😂Poor kid is probably going to need therapy now until he’s 45! 😂 #heat #TylerHerro #nba pic.twitter.com/pN7YNK5EMm — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) August 23, 2022

It seems nobody’s ankles are safe from Herro, who looks ready for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

