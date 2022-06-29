‘Tyler Herro is demanding $186 million like he is LeBron James’: Heat star is looking for a massive payday despite not having proven his value yet

Tyler Herro is looking for the max from the Miami Heat, but if the team isn’t willing to give him that, he may need to settle for way less.

Herro has shown his worth as a valuable member of a consistent playoff contender. He’s a knockdown three pointer shooter, and he provides great energy coming off the bench.

Last year, Herro’s efforts off the bench were rewarded with a Sixth Man of the Year award. He averaged a career high 20.7 points per game while playing 32.6 minutes per game.

He also shot a career high 39.9% from three. Herro’s scoring ability is unquestionable. He’s improved year after year, working on his game, adding new elements to beat defenders with.

However, has Herro played his way into a max deal yet? There’s no doubt he’s a bright young star and could be for years to come, but is he worth the same money someone like Zion Williamson (who’s also in talks of a max extension) is?

Tyler Herro off the bench this season: — 21/5/4

— 45/40/87%

— More PPG than Jamal Crawford, Manu Ginobili or Jason Terry ever had in a season Already an all time 6th man. pic.twitter.com/xXhokCtpca — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 29, 2022

Also Read: ‘LeBron James hasn’t posted about Russell Westbrook on Instagram, Lakers are trading him’: Redditor provides conspiracy theory about Lakers man’s $47 million extension

Tyler Herro may have to settle for less money, NBA Twitter compares him to LeBron James

As per NBA contract rules, Herro is eligible for the 25% max. The 25% rule claims that a “player who has played six years or less in the NBA can be paid the greater of either 25% of the salary cap or 105% of the player’s salary for the prior season.”

So, under those rules, Herro would be able to sign a five-year, $186 million contract. The fact that Herro is seeking this much might be a stretch though.

Consider that Jaylen Brown signed a four-year, $106 million contract, Lonzo Ball and Fred VanVleet signed for four-years, $85 million, and that Jalen Brunson may also earn a contract worth north of $20 million a year.

Herro would fit right into one of those deals if the Heat aren’t willing to pay him the max. It doesn’t seem that way either. President Pat Riley already said that Herro would need to work to become a starter, adding a defensive element to his game. That’s why NBA Twitter wasn’t so thrilled at his demands.

Tyler Herro is demanding $186 million like he is LeBron James — NBA Baller (@NBABall25993987) June 29, 2022

Pat Riley when Herro asks for the max pic.twitter.com/0vMXwhwfEB — LaRatata (@ThadCapper) June 29, 2022

I’m confident this dude thinks he’s as good as Luka 😂💀 — ty2wavy 🇹🇹 (@ajumpm23) June 29, 2022

Also Read: “Scottie Pippen used to fake injuries whenever I used to beat him”: Scotty Pippen Jr reveals the real reason why he and Michael Jordan’s teammate stopped their 1-on-1 battles