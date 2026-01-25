“7 Foot And Sorry”: Shannon Sharpe Blames Deandre Ayton For Lakers’ Pitfalls

Deandre Ayton is not doing himself any favors with his performances in a Lakers jersey. The franchise’s fans are demanding, and the way Ayton has been playing and behaving, for that matter, is turning him into the face of many of the team’s problems.

Against the Dallas Mavericks, Ayton was terrible. The Lakers won 116-110, but had they lost, the blame would most certainly fall on Ayton. Throughout the game, the former Phoenix Suns man missed multiple layups and lobs, and had a +/- of -12. It was evident that he was the weak link.

Shannon Sharpe, post game, lashed out at the Bahamian. As a Lakers fan, he was astonished at how bad Ayton was and took to X multiple times to criticize the former No. 1 Draft pick and deservedly so.

“Ayton just misses layup after layup after tip shot. 7ft and sorry,” he stated mid-game, showcasing zero patience for the big man.

The fact that he has looked so devoid of energy and strength, despite his stature, has annoyed Laker Nation tremendously, especially because size was one of the main reasons Ayton was signed in the offseason. His start was all right, but he’s slowly lost touch around the rim, with coach JJ Redick even limiting his touches.

Against the Mavericks, the Lakers found themselves down 15 points at one stage but then came back, unsurprisingly, when Redick pulled Ayton out of the lineup. Sharpe was quick to point that out as well.

“Lakers blew a big lead and then came back from double digits down once JJ removed a certain player from the lineup. Rui caught fire from 3, Smart timely shots and played out standing defense. Luka was Luka and Bron chipped in with 17,” Sharpe wrote on X.

The Lakers undoubtedly looked much better without Ayton in the closing stages of the fourth quarter. Redick went for a smaller lineup with LeBron James in center and they overturned the deficit to win by six in the end. It was a sign that maybe, they are better without him.

The trade deadline is fast approaching. Will the Lakers find a way to part ways with the man who’s fallen out of favor with the coach and the fanbase?