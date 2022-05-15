“Kobe Bryant and I are the only super duo in NBA history!”: Shaq ruthlessly hits out at James Harden and Joel Embiid after 76ers embarrassingly crash out of 2022 NBA Playoffs

Shaq and Kobe are one of the best duos ever. As such, O’Neal was understandably annoyed when fans compared them to Harden and Embiid!

The early 2000s were dominated by one team and one team only, the Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant led LA Lakers. The duo was an unstoppable force.

Together, Shaq and Kobe racked up three NBA Championships from 2000 to 2002. Many believed that with this duo, the Lakers could re-establish themselves as the dynasty they once were prior to the emergence of Michael Jordan‘s Chicago Bulls.

Unfortunately, this was not meant to be, as egos clashed and Diesel was forced out of Los Angeles in 2004. Although, that wasn’t a bad thing for the Big Fella!

16 years ago today, Shaq left the Lakers and was traded to Miami. He’d go on to help the Heat win their first NBA title and had his number retired by the team in 2016. pic.twitter.com/Oz61S3FzCE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 14, 2020

Despite their initial bad blood, the duo reconciled over time. Yet, many have pondered over what could have been. One thing is for sure, no one would come close to replicating them.

Shaq slams fans who compare the duo of him and Kobe Bryant to that of Harden and Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers risked it all when they traded Ben Simmons for James Harden at the deadline. The move seemed like a good one, with many believing Joel Embiid and Harden could be the second coming of Shaq and Kobe.

However, following their embarrassing exit in the second round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat, those comparisons have quickly disappeared.

In fact, one person who has now downright put down such comparisons is none other than the four-time NBA Champion himself, Shaquille O’Neal!

The idea looks absolutely ridiculous now. Hopefully, no one ever makes the mistake of making that comparison ever again.