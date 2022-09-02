7-foot Shaquille O’Neal publicly roasts Michael Jordan

In an old clip, Shaquille O’Neal takes a dig at Bulls legend, Michael Jordan’s tryst with baseball.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many talents, donning the hats of a businessman, TV analyst, DJ, and rapper, to name a few. The four-time champion can do almost anything, with free throws being his only Achilles heel.

The Lakers legend had once even tried his hand at hosting, stepping in for his close friend Jimmy Kimmel. In 2017, Shaq took up the role of a host on the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live and had one rule for the audience, “If you don’t laugh, I’ll kick your a**.”

Shaq, who kicked off the show with a monologue, had a coined new nickname, calling himself the Arsenio Tall. Viewers were in for a laugh riot, with the seven-foot host wasting no time in packing the punches, not even sparing the likes of Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

The Big Diesel, who was making his debut as a host, commented how hosting was a new thing for him, comparing it to MJ’s decision to baseball. However, what followed left the audience in splits.

Shaquille O’Neal throws shade at Michael Jordan’s baseball career.

Regarded the GOAT by many, there was nothing Michael Jordan couldn’t do on the basketball court. The six-time champion achieved almost every accolade in the NBA book, becoming America’s obsession. Nonetheless, the Bulls MVP’s illustrious career did have some turning points.

His Airness’ decision to retire in 1993 caused a storm in the media, given he was coming off a 3-peat. Jordan decided to try his hand at baseball, something his deceased father always wanted him to do. Unfortunately, the fourteen-time All-Star couldn’t replicate his NBA success despite having a contract with the MLB team Chicago White Sox.

Thus after a sabbatical of one and a half years from basketball, Jordan decided to return, and the rest is history. Though there are many conspiracies to his decision to retire in 1993, it continues to be a talking point in his graph as an athlete, with some even mocking it.

One such instance had Shaquille O’Neal roast the Bulls legend for his decision to play baseball. The Diesel, who was making his debut as a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, had MJ’s baseball stint as one of his targets in his opening monologue.

“Hosting a late-night show is a new thing for me,” said Shaq, adding, “It’s like when Michael Jordan decided to play baseball, except I’m gonna be good at this.”

Well, we only hope His Airness doesn’t take it personally this time.

