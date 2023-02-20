“You Remind Me of Magic Johnson”: Jimmy Kimmel Explains How Patrick Mahomes is Similar to the NBA Legend

Patrick Mahomes has become the poster boy of the NFL in super quick time. In just 6 seasons, the young gun has guided Kansas City to three Super Bowls. While Brady’s Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs in the 2020 season’s Super Bowl, in the other two championship games, Patrick’s army emerged victoriously.

Even before the start of the 2022 season, Patrick’s men was regarded as Super Bowl contenders and they sure didn’t disappoint their believers. Right from the beginning, the Chiefs dominated their regular season games and easily made their way to the playoffs.

However, things got a bit tricky in the playoffs. After Mahomes picked up an ankle injury against the Jaguars in the Divisional Round game, the odds of the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl dropped to some extent. Moreover, they were set to face the Eagles in the finale, a team that had bulldozed its way to the Super Bowl.

These factors resulted in Chiefs being counted as underdogs on the big night. In fact, they were put under a lot of pressure by the Eagles who had gained a 10-point lead at halftime. However, Mahomes being Mahomes, guided his unit to one of the most famous come-from-behind Super Bowl wins in the recent times.

Jimmy Kimmel graciously compares Patrick Mahomes to Magic Johnson

After the championship win, Patrick was invited on Jimmy Kimmel Live where the star quarterback reflected on the famous win. When asked about how his ankle was, Mahomes claimed that it caused as slight hiccup in the team plans but in the end, everything turned out perfectly.

Kimmel then asked Mahomes if he watched the halftime show to which the champion footballer replied, “coach Reid told us that if you go out to watch the halftime show, just keep walking as you aren’t playing the rest of the game.”

Noticing at the jolly way in which Mahomes was answering all the questions, Kimmel said, “you are smiling all the time while you are playing. It reminds of Magic Johnson really who had the same effect that I think you have on football.”

In reply Mahomes said, “that’s a great person to be compared with. One of the all time greats of any sports. He did it the right way and I want to try and do whatever I can to leave my mark on this game more than winning games when I play.”

Indeed, it is an achievement to be compared with someone like Magic. With 5 NBA Championship wins and 3 season MVP awards, Johnson achieved what many can only imagine. Moreover, the kind of impact he has had on the society through his HIV activism deserves all the praise in the world.

While Mahomes sure looks like the man who can replicate what Johnson did in his sport, the Kansas City superhero still has a lot left to achieve.

