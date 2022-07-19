7-footer Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t believe Stevie Wonder is actually blind, recites funny incident

Shaquille O’Neal tells the story of meeting Stevie Wonder in the elevator and how the incident raised questions about the musician’s blindness.

For years, conspiracy theorists have spread the false claims that legendary musician Stevie Wonder has the ability to see. Such speculation was deemed ridiculous, with the artist’s image inextricably linked to his blindness.

However, a number of public figures, from Shaq to the “Superstition” singer himself, have given us reason to look into this. Discover why some people believe Stevie Wonder is not blind.

Wonder’s public profile rose in the 1980s, propelling him to even more tremendous commercial success. He was a certified legend by the twenty-first century, performing at the 2006 Super Bowl and President Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

Stevie Wonder has received 22 Grammy Awards to date. His music is timeless, with songs such as “Higher Ground,” “Superstition,” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” instantly recognizable to people of all ages.

During an episode of Inside the NBA on TNT, retired NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal shared an interesting story about Stevie Wonder.

Also, read – 6’6″ Michael Jordan and 7’1″ Shaquille O’Neal are the only two NBA players to have ever achieved this historic feat

After an elevator encounter, Shaquille O’Neal jokes that Stevie Wonder isn’t really blind

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t convinced Stevie Wonder is blind after a funny elevator encounter.

The NBA legend, 47, was co-hosting “Inside The NBA” when he shared a quick story that he promised would “blow your mind.”

“It’s a true story,” said O’Neal. “So we live in a building on Wilshire Boulevard. So you park your car, and the valet is waiting for you. I’m already in the building and making my way through the lobby. When the door opens, it’s Stevie Wonder. He walks in and asks, ‘What’s up, Shaq?’ Presses the button.”

Shaq was initially hesitant to tell the entire story. When his co-host, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, brought it up, The Big Diesel obliged.

Shaq’s story about Stevie Wonder had the guys rolling 😂 pic.twitter.com/OmYYbtSN2Y — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 13, 2019

O’Neal isn’t the first to speculate that Stevie Wonder has the ability to see. Wonder’s friend Lionel Richie told his story on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Wonder was born six weeks prematurely, which resulted in his blindness, according to reports. In the hospital’s incubator, he developed retinopathy of prematurity, a condition in which the growth of the eyes is stunted.

Stevie Wonder, blind or not, is one of the greatest artists of all time.

The native of Michigan went on to win 25 Grammy Awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1996. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983.

Also, read – Dejounte Murray lashes out at $1.8 billion NBA Franchise, Gregg Popovich, and claps back at Instagram troll