Millionaire Charles Barkley called 5x NBA All-Star Reggie Miller ‘worst analyst on Televison’

NBA legend Charles Barkley once called out his co-host Reggie Miller during the playoff series between the Spurs and Grizzlies

Charles Barkley, as we know him, is one of the most outspoken personalities in media. The 6’6 forward made his name in the NBA as one of the best players all time, and sadly retired without having won a single championship. Even as a player, the Chuckster always said what was on his mind, even if it meant getting into trouble.

Turns out, his tendencies to do the same didn’t go down after taking up a job with TNT. Instead, they grew even stronger. Now, Chuck had a stage to share his feelings and almost no one to stop him.

Thanks to the unabashed version of things, Inside the TNT rose to popularity and won a lot of Emmys. People love tuning in to hear what Charles has to say, and usually, he doesn’t hold back, even when he’s talking about his co-hosts.

Charles Barkley called out Reggie Miller on National TV

For most humans, we tend to think first and then act later. However, for Sir Charles, it’s do first, think about it never. In 2016, the San Antonio Spurs were facing the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of playoffs. The Spurs, clearly being the better team, swept them. However, during Game 2, Reggie Miller had a lot of faith and thought the Grizzlies would fare better at home.

Charles heard the same, and called his co-host out.

“First of all, Reggie Miller might be the worst analyst on television.”

Charles Barkley called Reggie Miller ‘the worst analyst on television” pic.twitter.com/RJ8V2ACVGv — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) August 14, 2022

Ernie Johnson heard this statement and was extremely confused. When asked for an explanation, Barkley said,

“Because he talking about Memphis is going to play much better at home.”

While Miller may not be the best analyst around, calling him the worst isn’t fair. Although, that’s Chuck for you.