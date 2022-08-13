Basketball

7′ Shaquille O’Neal was inches away from sharing the same fate as The Notorious B.I.G

7' Shaquille O'Neal was inches away from sharing the same fate as The Notorious B.I.G
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
6'6" Kobe Bryant revealed the step he had to take to finally become a champion, and a Lakers legend
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
7' Shaquille O'Neal was inches away from sharing the same fate as The Notorious B.I.G
7′ Shaquille O’Neal was inches away from sharing the same fate as The Notorious B.I.G

Shaquille O’Neal is many things, including a rapper. In fact, he could have shared the…