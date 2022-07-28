Shaquille O’Neal and a 70 million Dollar comedian play pranks with $20 bills and fail miserably!

Shaquille O’Neal may be successful in a lot of avenues, but not every time, he started a show with James Corden that failed quite miserably!

Shaquille O’Neal is a conqueror. Quite literally! He came to the NBA and dominated it. His business ventures are a success everywhere. He has also created all kinds of consumer products, from egg makers to spectacles.

His broadcasting career is also wildly successful. He is part of the hallowed Inside the NBA crew. Perhaps the film and TV industry is where he falls a bit short.

His movie Kazaam was a huge flop. But he has been part of several Adam Sandler movies that have brought back his acting career from the cusp of demise.

His venture into reality TV, however, is a different story. He started a show with the Late Late Show with James Corden host, James Corden.

Shaquille O’Neal and James Corden’s show stumbles and fails, miserably almost

So, when a rather unfunny comedian, well, at least to our taste, and an NBA big man decide to team the results are almost too predictable.

The duo tries and pull pranks but then again, 7-footer standing behind the bushes isn’t exactly the best way to hide.

Shaq’s inconspicuous nature is the downfall of the show and James Corden is also livid that nobody seems to recognize him.

Albeit, all of this was done as a grand jest. Did you really think Shaq would partake in a show that would be a massive flop? We didn’t.

