Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal and a 70 million Dollar comedian play pranks with $20 bills and fail miserably!

Shaquille O'Neal and a 70 million Dollar comedian play pranks with $20 bills and fail miserably!
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Who can replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in 2023 as 4-time World Champion retires
Next Article
"What he said isn’t nearly as blatant" - Red Bull chief questions timings of Nelson Piquet racism scandal
NBA Latest Post
Shaquille O'Neal and a 70 million Dollar comedian play pranks with $20 bills and fail miserably!
Shaquille O’Neal and a 70 million Dollar comedian play pranks with $20 bills and fail miserably!

Shaquille O’Neal may be successful in a lot of avenues, but not every time, he…