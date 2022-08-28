Basketball

7’0 Shaquille O’Neal believed he died at LSU after being woken up by Julius Erving

7’0 Shaquille O’Neal believed he died at LSU after being woken up by Julius Erving
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"Bilkul khelni chahidi hai": Harbhajan Singh calls for India-Pakistan bilateral series on neutral venues despite political differences between the countries
Next Article
"This is fabulous": Sanjay Manjrekar describes Virat Kohli four off Haris Rauf in Dubai T20I
NBA Latest Post
7’0 Shaquille O’Neal believed he died at LSU after being woken up by Julius Erving
7’0 Shaquille O’Neal believed he died at LSU after being woken up by Julius Erving

Shaquille O’Neal claims to have believed he had died and gone to heaven after watching…