It’s 6’2 Me’arah O’Neal’s turn after Gianna Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter is already dunking 

Shaquille O’Neal’s genetics did not only trickle down to his sons but to his daughter too. Me’arah O’Neal is already dunking the ball!

Well, it is no secret that NBA players’ kids often end up playing the sport. And for the most part, they dominate the sport. But we are generally used to seeing sons come into the league.

Daughters have seldom been excluded from the conversation. Until it was Gianna Bryant’s turn. She was touted as the next torchbearer for the WNBA. The player to lead them to a new era.

Her sudden demise had shocked the world and all the hope for a popular name like Bryant in the WNBA was extinguished abruptly.

That is until Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter decided to take up the mantle.

Shaq’s daughter Me’arah O’Neal plays basketball as well pic.twitter.com/ePFFwof1ug — Rain | Media | Publicist🇱🇷 (@BloggedByRain) July 17, 2022

Step aside everyone, it’s Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter Me’arah O’Neal’s turn!

Shaq’s daughter, Me’arah O’Neal plays basketball too, just like her dad and brothers. While the elders are trying to make their way into the league, she is relatively young.

But unlike the other girls in her class, she can dunk the basketball. Just how old is she? She is 16, a sophomore in High-school.

Standing at a proud 6’2 she has the skillset and more importantly the hops to dunk a basketball! Another era of dominance incoming? This time in the WNBA!

Shaq’s daughter Me’arah O’Neal is 16 yrs old and already added the rim grazer off one to her dunk package 😱🤯 I’m tellin yall these next group of WNBA stars are different — Goliath PAW 🇨🇦🎤 (@GoliathPAW) July 16, 2022

Yes, we are all thinking the same thing, Me’arah and Gianna would have been the WNBA’s ultimate one-two punch.

Seen Shaq 16 yr old daughter dunking at 6’4 then thought about how Gigi would be 16 right now too and they could’ve played together like Kobe and Shaq…smh 😥 — Betta Musiq (@MrHighRoller) July 17, 2022

Let’s hope that we get to see her in action and become the new herald of the WNBA, the league needs that.

