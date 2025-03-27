mobile app bar

“75% of Your Salary Depends on LeBron James”: Fans Troll Stephen A. Smith for “You Won’t Matter Much” Comment About Lakers Star

Thilo Latrell Widder
Published

Stephen A. Smith (L), LeBron James (R)

Stephen A. Smith (L), LeBron James (R). Credits: Imagn Images

Remember when Skip Bayless was LeBron James’ biggest hater? Well, Stephen A. Smith has spent this year trying to beat him for the title. He added to that campaign today when he told the consensus top-two player of all time that he “wouldn’t matter much” after his retirement.

Let’s go back a bit. How did this start? Well, three weeks ago, after a summer of Smith slandering his son, LeBron James confronted him at a Lakers game, imploring the sports personality to leave Bronny James out of the discourse that has followed him.

Smith has spent the past few weeks going on tour, telling of this conversation and generally playing the victim. This includes the most baffling quote of the saga so far when Smith claimed he would’ve “swung on” James.

Today, in hopes of changing the story, James went on the Pat McAfee show. Throughout an hour-long conversation, LeBron ended up addressing the situation with Smith. He kept it simple. “These guys are just weird” he said.

Smith, not to be outdone with his previous ridiculousness, added to his previous statement by claiming, “When you retire let’s see how much I talk about you then. You won’t matter much. I promise you.” In a continued rant, Smith dropped line after line of pure vitriolic hatred for the Lakers superstar.

It’s hard to see those quotes and not be immediately concerned for Smith’s rapidly inflating ego, but Twitter was quickly filled with better questions. Questions about Smith’s recent 100 million dollar contract led one fan to remind Smith that “75% of your salary depends on LeBron [James].”

Even reporters from other major networks were shocked. CBS Sports’ Ashley Nicole Moss called the statement “absolutely insane.”

While Smith continues to scream from the mountaintops, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers sit at the fifth seed, ready for another playoff run, one that, irrespective of whether it ends with a ring or not, will be talked about after James’ retirement.

As the first person to graduate in Bennington College’s history with a focus in sports journalism, Thilo has spent the three years since finishing his degree trying to craft the most ridiculous sports metaphor. Despite that, he takes great joy in amalgamating his interests in music, film, and food into projects that get at the essence of sports culture.

