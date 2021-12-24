“Zach LaVine’s barber needs to be arrested immediately!”: NBA Twitter laughs at Bulls’ star’s disastrous hairdo after return from Health and Safety protocols

NBA Twitter reacts as Zach LaVine comes out of Health and Safety protocols with a bit of an ugly surprise

The Bulls haven’t really missed Zach LaVine as much as expected.

In any of the past seasons, saying this statement out loud would have probably made every Bulls fan look at you like a damn lunatic. And frankly, given the circumstances of the team back then, that would be completely justified.

However, now, the man can call the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and Lonzo Ball his opponents, seasoned veterans who can make winning plays day in and day out. DeRozan in particular though has been outstanding even in LaVine’s absence.

In the Bulls’ last game played without their franchise star, DeRozan racked up 26 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists, while shooting 61.1% from the field, on 18 attempts.

And now, with LaVine finally back, things could be getting that much scarier for the league.

One thing was off about the man’s return though. And by that we mean, the prospect of his skill returning wasn’t exactly the only scary thing he was bringing back to the NBA.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Zach LaVine comes back to the NBA with perhaps the most ridiculous hairdo he has ever sported

Now, given that you’re here, you’ve probably already read the title, as well as the heading right before this very line. So, without further ado, how about we just show you what we’re referring to?

Take a gander at the tweet below.

No razors in quarantine for Zach LaVine. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/HzXwGsiuBg — Mike McGraw (@McGrawDHSports) December 23, 2021

Let’s be honest, we’ve all had to quarantine at some point by now. We all know how restless it can make anyone, and how many thoughts it can induce about cutting your hair. Still though, even by those standards, this… it just isn’t it. And evidently, NBA Twitter agrees.

Barber needs to be arrested — Midrange Merchant (take my lungs) (@CjMcCollum14) December 23, 2021

Nah my nigga…did you cut yo hair ? — _( ) (@shamon_x) December 23, 2021

NAH WHY DID HE LET HIS BARBER DO HIM LIKE THAT — Lavine SZN ✈️ (@pprelk) December 23, 2021

He tryna go back to this pic.twitter.com/bwjUCPeiI3 — Mattymatt (@mattymattgbucks) December 23, 2021

Jokes aside though, we’re just happy to see this man finally ready to come back to the Bulls’ lineup. And after the team’s last game was postponed, frankly, we’re a tad extra starved of some Chicago basketball.

