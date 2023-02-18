Snubbing LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant Names Best Signature Shoes in NBA, Besides His Own

In today’s world, knowing how to act and react in the media is an important skill for any professional player. Several players in the NBA are incredible with the media. One of them is Suns superstar Kevin Durant.

The Durantula went from being the darling of the league to its most hated villain to now finding a thin line. His recent move to the Phoenix Suns has yet again put him on another superteam, but this time, he’s not being hated for the same.

In January, Durant earned the 13th All-Star selection of his career. An MCL injury will, however, keep him from playing in the game. Despite being out, Durant was a good sport and showed up for Media Day. While talking to the press, Durant answered quite a few questions.

Kevin Durant picks Ja Morant as the player with 2nd best signature shoes

Kevin Durant is playing his 16th season in the NBA. Right from the get-go, the #2 pick in the 2007 Draft showed he had great promise. Thanks to the same, Nike launched the Zoom KD1 in 2008. As of now, Durant has 15 signature shoes with the brand, with KD 15s launching in spring 2022.

During the media day, a reporter asked KD which player has the best signature shoes in the NBA, besides his own.

Durant thought for a second and named Ja Morant.

That’s a big response from KD. Picking Ja Morant over the likes of players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and more?

Ja got his signature shoe as a Christmas Gift from Nike. It happened right after the brand terminated their contract with Kyrie Irving.

The iciest shoe out there. 🧊 Being an #NBAAllStar isn’t possible without having an unrelenting work ethic so you can do the unreasonable on the court. Meet the #Ja1 ‘Midnight’ colorway inspired by 12’s late-night grind that helped him get to this stage. pic.twitter.com/jxlxNiUYwn — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) February 17, 2023

As of now, the shoe isn’t out for public. One colorway is releasing on the SNKRS app today, but the general shoe is expected to launch in April 2023.

KD and Ja Morant

Kevin Durant has always been appreciative of Ja Morant. He even went as far as to call Morant the future face of the league. He also called Ja unique and when asked who Ja reminds him of,

” A lot of athleticism and creativity out there. Body type reminds you of somebody like — well he’s taller than A.I. [Allen Iverson], but a wiry, strong player … but he’s an incredible player, man.”

It’s great to see the bond between KD and the younger players. Unlike the NBA legends who keep trashing the current players, seeing the bonds between these players proves that the NBA Brotherhood is well and alive.

