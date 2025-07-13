76ers Optimistic About Joel Embiid Starting the Regular Season Despite Lack of Full on Court Activity

The 76ers had a rough 2024-2025 NBA season. Their superstar center, Joel Embiid, was forced to undergo surgery, cutting short another year for the former MVP and putting some worry into the hearts of Philly fans everywhere that he will be the player he once was whenever he does return.

What’s wild is that the East might be as open as it’s ever been, and Daryl Morey knows it. Speaking at the Las Vegas Summer League, the Sixers‘ President of Operations didn’t shy away from the reality that this could be a pivotal season for his franchise.

“I do think it’s open in the East,” Morey stated. “We’re going to have to prove that we’re with those upper-echelon teams in the East. But we do feel like if all things come together, we can be right there.”

That’s a big “IF,” and it starts and ends with Embiid. According to The Athletic, the 31-year-old has not yet returned to full-on-court basketball activities. However, there’s been some progress. Insiders say he’s resumed partial basketball work, and the organization remains cautiously optimistic.

“Morey says Embiid is on track to be back for training camp, preseason and regular season,” stated the outlet, which suggested that the big man should be ready for opening night. That is assuming there are no setbacks.

Morey echoed that belief to the press in Vegas. “We’ve given ourselves a lot of flexibility to upgrade the team during the year, if things are going as well as we hope,” he said.

That flexibility is key. Without a fully healthy and dominant Embiid, even an open Eastern Conference may not be enough for the Sixers to contend. Philadelphia needs its centerpiece back to MVP form if it wants to take advantage of what Morey describes as things opening up.

Last season’s injury issues extended beyond Joel. The team never quite found its rhythm, and key players like Paul George shuffled in and out of relevance. The result? A team that finished 24-58 and wasn’t even able to compete for a Play-In opportunity.

This could be a make-or-break year for Morey in Philly. The fanbase’s patience is wearing thin, and another finish at No. 14 could really hurt his chances of returning the following year. Like all things with Philly, the path forward remains murky.

As the clock ticks toward opening night, Morey is putting his chips on the table. The East might be open, but whether the 76ers can kick that door down depends on one thing: Joel Embiid’s knee.