“Lonzo Ball was hooping and making Zach LaVine’s Bulls look good”: How newly-signed Chicago guard could influence their fortunes this season

19 points, 5 rebounds, 5 threes, 4 assists 7-9 FG and an instant chemistry with Zach Lavine – This is what the bulls were looking for their post-Derrick Rose era.

The Bulls have not made it to the playoffs in 4 years: their last appearance coming in 2017. This year, things look good for them though, with the acquisitions of Lonzo Ball, Demar DeRozan and a good role player in Alex Caruso. Lauri Markannen honestly did not fulfill his potential at Chicago, paving way to his trade.

A new look roster, one that has certainly built on the tandem that they already had with Nikola Vucevic and their superstar, Zach Lavine instantly clicked. Lonzo has been labeled a bust by many – perhaps due to his high draft pick? But the man has been quietly working on his fixing his jumper throughout his nascent career.

Its good to see him and Markelle Fultz, both from the same draft play like they were supposed to finally. Lonzo never had a problem with his court vision, passing and defense – it was his shooting that was a problem. We could see the form correction taking effect in his Pelicans stint- fully modified at the Bulls now.

Improved shooting, combined with his already effective skillset: Lonzo will be a treat to watch. A lot of Laker fans must be punching the air right now: Both Caruso and Lonzo in the same team, but a different jersey.

Lonzo Ball – Zach Lavine will be a better duo – Much better than what he could do with Zion Williamson

Zach is a superstar, a make-something-out-of-nothing type player. With Lonzo to feed him pinpoint balls through a tight defense, his game shall move to another level. Everyone was raving about LaMelo and his instant impact on the Hornets- Lonzo will do that with the Bulls.

He spent his formative years in the NBA learning from Lebron James, JJ Reddick and Jrue Holiday. This is an elite group to be surrounded by: If you had to pick the aspects a point guard in this era needs. One can only wait and watch with excitement for all the lobs we must say!

Lonzo has the makings of being something great- provided he stays improving. A supportive father, a brother who pushes him, and good teammates: Best combination to grow. Here is to hoping we see more of Lonzo playing like the highlight clip in a bulls uniform!