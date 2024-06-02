Caitlin Clark Nike Shoes: Does The Fever Superstar Have A Signature Yet?

Despite revolutionizing women’s basketball like no one ever could, the WNBA salary that Caitlin Clark is receiving seems slightly disrespectful – a four-year, $338,056 deal. However, money won’t be a problem for the sharpshooter considering the slew of endorsements that she has. Nike is merely one of the high-profile brands that Clark is an ambassador of. The $28 million deal that she has reportedly signed with the brand may not come as a surprise. However, fans want to know whether this historic deal has a clause for a signature shoe.

Advertisement

Caitlin Clark has been a Nike-signed athlete ever since her college days. Once she got drafted in the WNBA, Excel Sports Management negotiated a mouthwatering deal for Clark–eight-year, $28 million, per The Athletic. The most expensive contract for a women’s basketball player also includes a signature shoe. But as of June 2nd, 2024, Caitlin Clark does not have a signature shoe yet.

Nike has already announced that A’ja Wilson would be the next WNBA superstar to receive her signature shoe.

A press release stated, per CBS, “proud to introduce A’ja Wilson as the newest member of the brand’s signature family, marking the next chapter of partnership with one of basketball’s greatest athletes.”

The Las Vegas Aces’ leader will have her shoe released in 2025. Considering that Clark’s contract promises a signature shoe, in all probabilities, Nike will launch the Indiana Fever rookie’s signature shoe the year after i.e. 2026. Until the former Iowa Hawkeye doesn’t have her own shoe yet, fans can expect her to continue donning the Kobe shoes that are so dear to her.

Caitlin Clark loves Nike’s Kobe Bryant signature shoe line

Out of all the shoes that Nike has to offer, Caitlin Clark seems to have a clear favorite – the Kobe’s. For the majority of her stint in the college basketball circuit, Caitlin was seen lacing up different Kobe’s. However, the Kobe 5s and the Kobe 6s seem to be the ones that she loves out of the lot.

Caitlin Clark’s sneaker rotation to start her WNBA rookie season: • “Bruce Lee” Kobe 5

• “Italian Camo” Kobe 6

• “Grinch” Kobe 6

• “All Star” Kobe 6 pic.twitter.com/rqsOUmtaxA — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) May 23, 2024

While she wore the iconic Kobe 6 Protro Grinch for her WNBA debut, during both her runs – 2023 and 2024 – to the March Madness Finals, Clark was seen wearing the Kobe 5s, with the Bruce Lee colorway being her most frequented pair. She has donned this same colorway on numerous occasions in the past and has a special connection with Kobe Bryant and the shoe line.

“I guess that’s just the mentality you have to have as a competitor. It’s just, you want those moments, you embrace those moments when your team needs a big shot. I was able to create a little separation and get the shot off. Would have been nice to hit a few more of those tonight, but we got the job done when we needed to,” Clark spoke about Bryant, per Bleacher Report.

Caitlin Clark on Kobe Bryant’s inspiration pic.twitter.com/lcT6MT8GQD — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 25, 2024

Even though we are most likely to be almost 18 months away from Clark receiving her first signature shoe, one can imagine that the designs will take a lot of inspiration from the Kobe 5s and the Kobe 6s.